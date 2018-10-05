East Alton-Wood River looks to become playoff-eligible in its Homecoming and Senior Night game against South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville as the feature matchup in the Week Seven football schedule. The game will also be live on Riverbender.com.

In other area games, with kickoff time at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted, Alton (3-3, 2-2) travels to O’Fallon (1-5, 0-4) for another key SWC game, while Collinsville (2-4, 1-2) plays at Belleville West (5-1, 2-1). In another PSC game, Marquette Catholic (2-4, 2-1) is at Dupo (3-3, 2-2).

In the South Central Conference, Piasa Southwestern (1-5) plays host to Pana (5-1), while Roxana (1-5) is at Litchfield (0-6). Over in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Civic Memorial (3-3, 1-2) is at Mascoutah, while Triad (2-4, 2-1) is at Jersey (2-4, 1-2).

Over in the Western Illinois Valley South, Greenfield-Northwestern (5-1, 3-1) plays Hardin Calhoun (2-4, 2-2) at home in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, while Carrollton (4-2, 4-0) hosts White Hall North Greene (0-6, 0-4). In games involving independents, Metro-East Lutheran (2-3) is at Benton-Kelly, Mo., while Granite City (3-3) hosts Breese Mater Dei (6-0) in their home finale. Marquette Catholic's Saturday Senior Night game against South Mac has been forfeited by South Mac.

The Oilers are looking to become playoff-eligible with a win over the Ponies Friday night, and can guarantee a playoff berth with a win Friday night and a win at Nokomis next week. EAWR will receive a forfeit over Bunker Hill South Mac in their season finale, as South Mac has suspended operations on their team.

“On the conference side, 5-4 probably won’t get you in, so we’ll play our best the next couple of weeks and try to get in,” said Oiler head coach Garry Herron.

It’s both homecoming and Senior Night for the Oilers, and Herron is looking forward to the events surrounding the game.

“It’s homecoming and Senior Night, and this is the first senior class that I’ve had for four years,” Herron said. “It’s a very special night, to see these young men grow up the last four years.”

The offense has been starting to click the last couple of weeks, and the Oiler defense is as strong as ever. That could mean good things for the team.

“The offense has been clicking on the last couple of weeks, and our defense is as good as ever,” Herron said. “So if we can come out and do the things that we do, it’ll put us in a good position to win.

“We’re happy to be playing at home, and I hope we can give our fans a good game,” Herron also said.

