COLLINSVILLE - East Alton-Wood River senior thrower Jaylen Ulrich continues her historic season by breaking two meet records in the shot put and discus throw, as well as setting the Illinois state record for the shot put as the Oilers came in 11th in the Collinsville Invitational girls track meet held Friday afternoon at Kahok Stadium.

Mascoutah won the meet with 151.5 points, with Chatham Glenwood second with 104 points, Triad was third at 99 points, Springfield High was fourth with 65 points, Highland came in fifth with 54 points, Freeburg was sixth with 52 points, Granite City came in seventh with 40 points, Murphysboro was eighth at 36.5 points, ninth place went to Civic Memorial at 29.5 points, and Rochester rounded out the top ten with 24.5 points.

The Oilers came in 11th at 20 points, the host Kahoks were 12th with 11 points, Father McGivney Catholic was 13th with eight points and Madison came in14th with six points.

Ulrich's state-record throw was 15.82 meters. or 51 feet, 11 inches, while her winning throw in the discus was a meet record 49.86 meters, or 163 feet, seven inches. Emily Sykes of Granite City was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 10.07 meters, while in the discus, the Warriors' Karen Willaredt was sixth at 31.70 meters, Sykes came in seventh at 30.04 meters and CM's Peyton Mormino was eighth with a toss of 28.60 meters.

Triad's Faith Grapperhaus won the high jump, going over the bar at 1.52 meters, with teammate Lilly Cawvey coming in sixth at 1.47 meters. Olivia Lee of Mascoutah won the pole vault, going over at 3.35 meters, with the Knights' Morgan Noyes coming in fourth at 2.89 meters and teammate Riley Cissel was eighth at 2.13 meters. Ellie Lowe of the Indians won the long jump with a distance of 4.95 meters, with the Eagles' Isabella Dugger coming in sixth at 4.61 meters and Noyes was seventh with a jump of 4.57 meters. In the triple jump, Glenwood's Abbey Stottler was the winner with a leap of 10.44 meters.

In the sprint races, Grapperhaus was the winner of the 100 meters with a clocking of 12.93 seconds, with Martaejia Murphy of the Warriors sixth at 13.55 and the Kahoks' Jordan Gary seventh at 13.59 seconds. The 200 meters was also won by Grapperhaus, coming in at 26.95 seconds, with Gary third at 27.99 seconds and Murphy sixth at 28.81 seconds.

In the 400 meters, Triad's Sydney Hartoin was the winner with a time of 59.76 seconds, with Sykes coming in fourth at 1:05.72, the Kahoks' Khrisma Gregory was sixth at 1:07.39 and CM's Bella Hannaford was seventh at 1:07.43. The 800 meters went to Rochester's Coleen Zeibert, who had a time of 2:15.93, with the Warriors' Lacey Kunz second at 2:29.31, the Knights' Haley Jackson was third at 2:31.37, Granite's Lauryn Fenoglio came in sixth at 2:35.38 and the Eagles' Reese Ferguson was eighth at 2:35.90.

In the 1,600 meters, Glenwood's Emma Leahy won with a time of 5:36.00. while McGivney's Kaitlyn Hatley was second at 5:38.40, CM's Hannah Meiser was third at 5:47.00 and Jackson was eighth at 6:09.00. Freeburg's Abby Holcomb won the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:30.54, while Meiser came in sixth at 13:02.60.

In the hurdles races, the 100 meters was won by Freeburg's Megan Weilmuenster, with a time of 16.46 seconds, with Dugger coming in second at 16.70 seconds, Triad's Kayla Edwards finished fifth at 19.03 seconds and teammate Megan Darby was sixth at 19.09 seconds. Weilmuenster also won the 300 meters, coming in at 49.25 seconds, with Edwards second at 51.21 seconds, Dugger was fifth at 53.32 seconds and Ferguson came in eighth at 55.56 seconds.

In the relays, Mascoutah won the 4x100 meters with a time of 51.66 seconds, while Granite placed seventh at 54.80 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Indians won their second straight relay, coming in at 1:48.94, with the Knights second at 1:52.70 and the Warriors sixth with a time of 1:57.69. The 4x400 meter race saw Mascoutah win again, coming in at 4:14.24, with Triad coming in second at 4:16.33. Finally, in the 4x800 meters, Triad came out on top with a time of 10:08.18, with Granite coming in fifth at 10:39.04.

