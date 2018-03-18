CARROLLTON - The East Alton-Wood River Oilers got out to a big, early lead and ultimately held on for a 9-6 victory over the Carrollton Lady Hawks in Carrollton on a cold Saturday afternoon.

The Oilers improve to 2-1 and Carrollton goes to 3-2.

Morgan Moxey went 3-for-4, with three RBI, including hitting the first pitch of the game for a home run. Additionally, she pitched six innings striking out seven, walking four and gave up five earned runs.

The Oilers got 12 runs and exploded out to an early lead getting three runs in the first inning and then four in the second. Peyton Young went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two doubles, and Caitlin Lemond finished 2-for-3.

“We practice pretty hard and work a lot on our hitting,” Oilers head coach Dana Emerick said. “These girls probably got 15, 20 at-bats against good pitching before the season even started. That’s what we concentrated, and so far it’s paid off."

After giving up seven runs in the first two innings, Carrollton freshman Hannah Rhoades was retired six-hitter in a row and ended surrendering two more runs the rest of the way. She finished with four strikeouts, three walks and threw a complete game.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She settled down a bit and got her pitches moving,” Carrollton head coach Travis Klingler said. “She was locating a lot better after the first couple innings, and we played pretty good defense around her.”

Entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Hawks trailed 8-1 but made a comeback. Emily Schmidt drove in Hannah Krumwiede on an RBI double, and a couple of batters later Alexis Counts followed with an RBI single.

Wood River added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, which proved vital.

Kennedy Ruyle and Krumwiede got on base, and Claire Williams singled Ruyle home. Next up, Cameryn Varble drove Krumwiede in on an RBI double and Counts followed with an RBI groundout.

Ultimately Rebecca Null was able to end the game on a comebacker, and the Lady Hawks were a batter away from bringing the tying run to the plate.

“I liked the fact that the girls didn’t quit and we were able to string some hits together and cut the lead,” Klingler said. “I’m glad they kept fighting.”

More like this: