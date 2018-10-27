CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Cavaliers brought their record to 10-0 with Friday’s win against the East Alton Wood River Oilers, 47-8.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cavaliers played an intense third quarter, scoring 20 points and allowing the Oilers their only touchdown of the game from Ryan Dawson.

“I can’t be more proud of the guys,” Oilers coach Garry Herron said. “This team is one of the best teams in the state in this class, we gave them three-quarters of all they wanted.”

Cavaliers’ quarterback, Jarret Easterday, said after some readjustments at halftime were able to go into the third quarter to put 20 points on the board.

“We turned the ball over three times,” Easterday said about the first half of the game. “East Alton Wood River gave a great fight tonight.”

More like this: