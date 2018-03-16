WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River’s boys' baseball team won the contest with cross-town rival Roxana 8-4 on Thursday at Wood River.

The Oilers exploded for seven runs in the first inning, then Roxana crept back with a run in the third, fourth and two in the sixth, while East Alton-Wood River countered with a run in the sixth for the 8-4 tally.

Ashton Murray and Gage Booten cracked two hits for East Alton-Wood River. Tyler Hamby, Zaide Wilson, Hunter Hall added hits. Murray had two RBI in the game.

Brayden Davis and Tyler Svoboda had two hits for Roxana, Logan Presley, Christian Bertoletti and Gavin Huffman added hits.

Wilson was the winning pitcher, Jake Wells tossed one inning in relief to wrap up the game.

