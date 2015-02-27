Oiler Update

February 2015

The EAWR Foundation is in the middle of a major fund-raising effort, with its first ever Cash Raffle. Raffle tickets are available at The Bank of Edwardsville, 1st Cloverleaf Bank, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, and Shell Community Credit Union, all in Wood River. They can also be purchased at the high school, with the drawing scheduled for March 6th at the IHSA Boys Basketball Sectional at EAWR.

Tickets are $20 with proceeds going towards the purchase of a digital marquee for EAWR High School. Cash Prizes are: 1st Prize - $4,000; 2nd Prize - $2,000; Four 3rd Prizes of $500 each; and Eight 4th Prizes of $250 each.

The Foundation has been supporting high school projects such as the purchase of new stage curtains for the Auditorium; an all-new “drum line” for the Oiler Pride Marching Band; 10 iPads for classroom use; 3 new digital cameras for the Yearbook class; and various other charitable purposes – all going to directly benefit kids and programs at EAWR.

We really encourage all of Oilers out there to support the work of the Foundation through the purchase of Cash Raffle tickets. And, our alumni, staff, and friends can also support the Foundation by purchasing a Commemorative Brick. The bricks are laser engraved and can leave a lasting tribute or memory, with large bricks at the cost of $100 and the regular bricks selling for $50. Go to www.eawr.net and click on EAWR Foundation about purchasing a brick.

We are thrilled to announce the generous donation of $5,000 from The Bank of Edwardsville towards the purchase of the marquee. The Bank and EAWR District #14 have been business partners and the Foundation is very grateful for this wonderful support.

The Foundation is also thrilled to have the enthusiastic support of several of our alumni classes in fund-raising. One of the most notable is the Class of 1969, one of the most active and school-spirited groups around. In addition to their annual participation in the Wood River Halloween Parade, they donated a beautiful maroon & gold steel bench to the Commemorative Brick Display in front of Memorial Gym.

Another outreach from the Board of Education to its graduates is to honor our alumni who have distinguished themselves with recognition in the Oiler Alumni Hall of Fame. Our Selection Panel has inducted 26 total distinguished alumni in 2009, 2011, and 2013. The Panel will meet in March or April 2015 to consider recommendations and make the next selection for the Class of 2015. Honorees will be honored at a banquet and award ceremony in October 2015. The qualifications to be selected are simple: A nominee has to have an EAWR diploma and had to have graduated in the Class of 2005 or earlier. Please send any recommendations to my attention (jpearson@eawr.org) or by calling the high school at 254-3151, Ext. 2502.

We hope you like this “maiden voyage” of this column and plan to use this space once a month to highlight all of the wonderful things we do on behalf of our kids in East Alton, Wood River, and Hartford. Thanks to Riverbender.com for allowing us this space!

Contributor Dr. John Pearson is superintendent of East Alton-Wood River Community High School District 14

