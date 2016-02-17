(Jupiter, FL) Accompanied by his agent, translator, and trainer Seung Hwan Oh ran a few sprints as pitchers and catchers officially reported to Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals.

That may have been to be expected as Daniel Kim shared recently that players in Korea begin more strenuous workouts for their season in January.

“I would say that Oh is maybe a little more advanced than what other guys do,” agreed Mike Matheny. “I imagine right now, to try and get him to do something different would be detrimental. That’s why it is individualized–what does he need?

“It will look different than what some of the other guys and that’s fine. We’re not going to have to ‘cookie-cut’ him to match what we do, it’s what’s going to give him the best chance to be really good when we break camp.”

NUMBER CHANGES

–A few players will have new numbers for this season as Seth Maness will now have 43 on his back and Brandon Moss has changed from 21 to 37. Tommy Pham will sport 28 and Brayan Pena will wear 33. Jedd Gyorko had previously shared he will be number 3.

RASMUS SEEING RED

–Outfielder Colby Rasmus is among the Houston Astros that has reported early to Spring Training and Evan Drellich shares in the Houston Chronicle that the former first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals is looking for more post-season celebrations like last year.

“My eyes, what I’m seeing right now is, I’m seeing red,” he said. “I’m ready to go out there and beat some folks, win some ballgames, chest-bump with these guys, and eat some gummy bears. You know what I’m saying?”

Rasmus, who Drellich notes is becoming a leader on the team, became the first player to accept a qualifying-offer and will make $15.8 million with Houston this season after hitting a career-high 25 homer runs in 2015.

