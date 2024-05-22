EDWARDSVILLE — Start your engines and get ready to shift into gear for the third NASCAR Cup series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison County.

WWT Raceway in Madison will once again host the Enjoy Illinois 300 event from May 30 to June 3.

Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler and Chairman Pro-tem Mick Madison are both touting the event as not only a great sporting event, but an economic and tourism boom to the region.

“This is a quality event for Madison County and a great experience for NASCAR fans,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler attended his first ever NASCAR event in 2022.

“It was fantastic to watch,” he said. “The weekend is filled with more than just racing. There are all types of events going on from everything from karaoke to championship wrestling, concerts and more.”

Prenzler praised Owner and CEO of WWT Raceway Curtis Francois for all he’s done for the region in bringing the NASCAR Cup series and since reopening of the former Gateway International Raceway in 2011.

“The event brings in millions in tourism, not just for Madison County,” but across the entire St. Louis region,” he said.

Madison agreed with Prenzler.

“This is the largest spectator event held in Madison County and World Wide Technology Raceway is a first-class venue,” he said.

Racing holds a special place in Madison’s heart, as his son, Derek, is a Formula Drift driver with Team Infamous and will be racing July 18 to 20 at WWT Raceway. Madison said he’s traveled across the country with his son’s team and sees firsthand the impact racing brings to communities.

Madison said this past year the County Board approved granting $750,000 in funding to River and Route Tourism Bureau to promote sports tourism, which includes several events that have been held at WWT Raceway.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series event is a full weekend of fun for race fans and delivers the biggest and best racing action of the season along with the Confluence Music Festival.

Visit https://wwtraceway.com/ for more information about the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWT Raceway.

