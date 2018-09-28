EDWARDSVILLE - Officials are disagreeing with a press release issued by the Wood River Drainage and Levee District the day following the arrest of its treasurer for alleged theft.

County Chairman Kurt Prenzler and Commissioner Ron Carnell disagreed with the release issued Thursday that stated, “this is a personnel issue” and “it has the appropriate safeguards in place.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“To call this a personnel matter and to say appropriate controls are in place is unacceptable,” Prenzler said. “Who issued the statement on behalf of the board without Mr. Carnell’s approval? The press release reads like we are just continuing like its business as usual.”

Carnell says no one contacted him about approving an official press release and wonders how the release made its way into the media.

“I don’t like that a press release was issued in my name,” Carnell said. “Someone should have consulted with me and they didn’t. I am not happy about it.”

More like this:

Feb 14, 2024 - Madison County GOP Denounces Anonymous Mailers

Feb 20, 2024 - Failure To Register, Retail Theft Among Various Jersey County Criminal Charges

Jan 24, 2024 - Godfrey To Temporarily Close Village's Yard-Waste Drop-Off Site

Feb 8, 2024 - Tourism Bureau Outlines Key Takeaways from Summit, New Projects Coming to Riverbend

Feb 29, 2024 - Granite City Puts Out Call for Firefighters and Police Officers

 