EDWARDSVILLE - Officials are disagreeing with a press release issued by the Wood River Drainage and Levee District the day following the arrest of its treasurer for alleged theft.

County Chairman Kurt Prenzler and Commissioner Ron Carnell disagreed with the release issued Thursday that stated, “this is a personnel issue” and “it has the appropriate safeguards in place.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“To call this a personnel matter and to say appropriate controls are in place is unacceptable,” Prenzler said. “Who issued the statement on behalf of the board without Mr. Carnell’s approval? The press release reads like we are just continuing like its business as usual.”

Carnell says no one contacted him about approving an official press release and wonders how the release made its way into the media.

“I don’t like that a press release was issued in my name,” Carnell said. “Someone should have consulted with me and they didn’t. I am not happy about it.”

More like this: