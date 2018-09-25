EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is calling for a forensic audit of the Wood River Drainage and Levee District after information surfaced of possible misappropriation of funds.

Recently appointed District Trustee Ron Carnell informed Prenzler about an active investigation underway by local police.

“Mr. Carnell told me there could be a misappropriation of levee district funds.” Prenzler said. “I want the public to know that I am calling for the district to do a forensic audit and make the report public.”

Prenzler recently appointed Carnell and Scott Miller to the levee district board during the June County Board meeting.

