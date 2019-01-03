ST. LOUIS, MO – The New Year is all about new possibilities and opportunities, and enthusiasm enough to maybe finally keep those resolutions. In the spirit of “new year, new you,” Dunkin’ is presenting an exciting new look to its product packaging, while welcoming both new and returning favorite menu items, to give the brand and its guests an energizing start to 2019.

Officially Dunkin’: New Packaging

Last September, Dunkin’ Donuts revealed plans to put the company on a first-name basis with America, in recognition of its long relationship with fans who have referred to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.” As part of its rebranding efforts, in January Dunkin’ will introduce bright and bold new product packaging that brings to life the energy and excitement of Dunkin’s new brand identity. The colorful cups, donut boxes, MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat boxes, Box O’ Joe®, napkins and more will begin appearing in Dunkin’ restaurants across the country in the coming days, and will be in all U.S. shops by the end of the month.

According to Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’ U.S., “Our new look represents both our heritage and our evolution as the brand that fuels optimism and keeps America running with great coffee, donuts and more. What better time than the start of a new year to bring our new look to our coffee cups and packaging, and introduce a new energy to our restaurants and our fans.”

The new branding, developed in partnership with creative and branding agencies Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), BBDO New York and Arc Worldwide, is part of Dunkin’s multi-faceted blueprint for growth, a plan designed to transform Dunkin’ into the premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand. Fans can follow Dunkin’s social channels this month for special content celebrating the new look, including fun vignettes showcasing ways people might make their first-name basis relationship with Dunkin’ official, from knitting a Dunkin’ sweater to creating a special handshake to even getting a Dunkin’ hairdo.

New menu items for the New Year

For a powerful start to the New Year, Dunkin’ is adding two new menu items created to give guests living an on-the-go lifestyle new choices for the energy they need to start the morning right and keep running throughout the day:

New Power Breakfast Sandwich: Available for a limited time, this new, better-for-you sandwich features a veggie egg white omelet with spinach, peppers and onions, turkey sausage and American cheese on a new multigrain sandwich bread topped with seeds and rolled oats. At 370 calories, the Power Breakfast Sandwich has 20 grams of whole grains, 24 grams of protein, and has no artificial flavors or dyes and no high fructose corn syrup.

New Energy Cold Brew: Dunkin's signature cold brew coffee with a shot of its freshly brewed espresso brings coffee lovers a new source of power in their cup.

More ways to keep running in January

Dunkin’ is also bringing back two favorites introduced in 2018. The Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich offers a double portion of caramelized brown sugar chipotle bacon – made with real brown sugar and chipotle seasonings – along with egg and cheese served on a buttery, flaky croissant. Meanwhile, for a treat for donut lovers, the Caramel Chocoholic Donut features a classic chocolate donut frosted with caramel icing, sprinkled with semi-sweet chocolate curls and finished with a drizzle of caramel icing.

Dunkin’ recently launched an entirely new handcrafted espresso experience in its restaurants, with new state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile. For a perfect pick-me-up throughout January, guests can continue to enjoy a medium-sized Dunkin’ latte or cappuccino for $2 from 2 PM to 6 PM at participating locations.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog. You can keep up with Dunkin' Donuts throughout the St. Louis region by following @DunkinSTL on Twitter.

