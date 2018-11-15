ALTON – Four inches of snow fell in Alton overnight, a storm spotter for the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis reported.

While a little less than the five to seven inches predicted, NWS Meteorologist Fred Glass said the system was one of the top five early snow systems to have hit the NWS's St. Louis viewing area this early in the season. Some areas did get accumulations in that range, however. Glass said the storm was ultimately among the strongest systems to hit before Thanksgiving in about 50 years.

That storm system is currently shrinking and dissipating as expected, leaving small snow showers in its wake. Glass said no more than small flurries will linger after noon.

Snow will be melting later Thursday afternoon, as temperatures will reach the mid-30s. Temperatures will increase through the weekend, too, with Saturday seeing temperatures in the 40s.

Another chance of snowfall will occur overnight from Saturday into Sunday. Accumulations in that system are expected to be less than an inch at this point.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

