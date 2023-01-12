WARREN COUNTY, MO. - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis today announced charges for Mike A. Clardy, 63, in the 2004 homicide of Alton woman Deanna D. Howland in St. Louis County. The press conference for the announcement was held in Warren County Administration Building in Warrenton, MO.

The Major Case Squad today said the case originated when the victim's torso was discovered in Warren County, MO., on June 28, 2004. Deanna D. Howland was identified as the victim in the case in 2016. She had four children at the time and resided in Alton.

As a result of additional investigation efforts, Mike A. Clardy was identified in late 2022 as a person of interest. On January 10, 2023, the Major Case Squad investigators interviewed Clardy and the case was presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the following charges were:

Count I: Murder 2nd Degree - Class A Felony

Count II: Abandonment Of A Corpse, Class D Felony

The Major Case Squad officials said "the extensive and exhaustive efforts of investigators and the unrelenting dedication of the Warren County Sheriff's Office led to the successful resolution of this tragic crime. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis thanks the victim's family for their continued support."

