BETHALTO – Area Flight Instructors Don Hill and John Harding invite those interested in flying to the PIASA FLYERS Aero Club meeting at the St. Louis Regional Airport at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Airport Managers Building just south of the tower. The meetings run from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the St. Louis Regional Airport Managers Building just south of the tower.

"Come one, come all," Hill said. "This coming Wednesday evening, April 12, will go down in history as the official forming of the PIASA FLYERS with the Aero Club’s election of officers.

"The PIASA FLYERS name was voted in by a majority of the incoming members at their last meeting March 9, and was so named after the legendary flying dragon of the local area Piasa Hills. Now, the PIASA FLYERS look forward to making their own legend on into the future."

Hill said more than 40 attendees were at the March 9 meeting and about half were pilots without airplanes who were looking for a safe and affordable way to travel for family affairs such as weddings, birthdays, graduations or for just to get away on vacation for a few days and do not have the time to drive the distance.

"By flying yourself, you can get there in less than half the time of driving, which is another plus for learning how to fly," Hill said.

The remainders of the group at the previous meeting were in-coming members who were looking for an economical way to learn how to fly.

"Most of those indicated that they had flown in light aircraft previously but now are interested enough to learn how to do their own flying and become a pilot," Hill said. "The PIASA FLYERS Aero Club’s primary mission will be to always provide a safe and affordable method for members to enjoy aviation at its fullest, as, without such an organization, flying as an individual just for a hobby can become expensive. The Aero Club can provide members with much more affordable access to aircraft for their free time enjoyment.

"The PIASA FLYERS initial plan includes providing at least two FAA Certified aircraft along with a Red Bird Flight Simulator for pilots to maintain their required currency requirements, (even in bad weather) and for additional instrument training available for all members.

"PIASA FLYERS will be joining the 600 plus Aero Clubs presently in operation in the United States. Most of those Aero Clubs have been in operation for more than 20 years, and, most also has an average of about 50 members each.

"PIASA FLYERS will be formed as a Non-Profit Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) with all voting members as shared co-owners of all aircraft, simulators and equipment, with shared costs of maintenance and associated costs of ownership. Associate (non-voting) members will be the Flight Instructors (CFI’s), the Airframe & Power Plant Mechanics (A&P’s), along with Advisors and Counselors (if they so choose not to join as a co-owner)."

Don Hill and John Harding are FAA Certified Flight Instructors and have provided Pilot Ground School training for Private and Instrument classes as Adjunct Faculty at the Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey for each semester over the last three years, and would like, again, to welcome all interested parties for the PIASA FLYERS meeting.

Offices to be decided are: President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Legal Officer for Illinois and another for Missouri, Finance Officer, Safety Officer, Flight Safety Officer, Maintenance Officer, Scheduling Officer, Membership Officer, Insurance Officer, Communications Officer, plus Flight Instructors, Airframe and Power Plant Mechanics and Corporate Board Members.

For more information, contact Hill at dhill@lc.edu or text (618) 406-8021 or e-mail Harding at jhardingpt17@gmail.com or text (618) 353-2543.

