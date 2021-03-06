PONTOON BEACH - On Friday afternoon, Pontoon Beach Police received a 911 call that a young child was missing and upon arrival, discovered the boy floating unresponsive in the Mallard Lake area.

The officers at the scene heroically rescued the small child from the water and began CPR. Temperatures were 48 degrees at the time the rescue was performed, so the conditions were very dangerous for the officers.

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic said the child did not have a heart beat when the officers arrived, but with their brave rescue, the boy's heart beat started after CPR. The child was quickly transported to a local hospital, then eventually transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis for additional treatment.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Modrusic couldn’t say a lot more about the situation at this time, but said a task force was activated to assist with the investigation. He said the child was still alive when taken to Cardinal Glennon.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation and have canvassed the area, talking-to people in the neighborhoods,” he said. “We are looking for any footage or video. If you have any information about the situation please contact our detectives division. We pray the child continues to recover.”

The Pontoon Beach Police phone number is (618) 931-5100.

More like this: