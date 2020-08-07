RIverbender.com photographer Chris Rhodes captured this dramatic last photo of a suspect in chase throughout St. Charles County a few minutes before he exited a roadway and ran into a bean field. The suspect left the vehicle once he crashed into the bean field and exchanged shots with officers and was critically injured, police said. (Photo by Chris Rhodes)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - Multiple law enforcement converged in a chase throughout St. Charles County behind a suspect they said who was wanted for firing shots at another person. The suspect vehicle ran over spike strips right outside West Alton and was chased into a bean field right outside of West Alton around 4:45 p.m. on Mintert Road.

The suspect in the chase jumped out of the vehicle in the bean field and exchanged shots with officers and was shot and wounded. The suspect was in critical condition after the shooting, police said. The suspect was inside a white Chevrolet near Highway 94. Officers from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the City of O'Fallon, MO., Police, along with St. Louis County Police Department Helicopter were seen involved in the chase.

Several law enforcement members converged on the scene as the investigation continued.

