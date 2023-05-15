Nicole Morris Sworn In As Probationary Wood River Police Officer Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - At the Wood River Council Meeting Monday night, Officer Nicole Morris took the oath of office as a Probationary Police Officer. Article continues after sponsor message Officer Morris is a graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School and grew up in Wood River. Officer Morris has already received her basic police academy training and started her field training on Monday. "We explained what great community support we have in Wood River," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "Please help us welcome Officer Morris to Wood River." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip