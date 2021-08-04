BROOKLYN - Illinois State Police have confirmed a Brooklyn Police officer is dead after he was struck by a vehicle involved in a police chase. Stop sticks had just been deployed on the McKinley Bridge when the officer was struck around 3 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the McKinley Bridge was closed. IDOT barriers are in place while law enforcement works the bridge crime scene. There is a major law enforcement presence around the bridge and working on the case.

ISP's preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred:

"On the above date and time, the Illinois State Police was requested by the Brooklyn Police Department to assist with an officer-involved death. Preliminary reports indicate a Brooklyn Police Officer was fatally struck by a red Dodge Charger which was involved in a pursuit originating in Brooklyn. The officer was struck by the Charger on the McKinley Bridge after deploying stop sticks. The Charger was later located, abandoned, in Missouri. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

"At approximately 3:49 a.m., the Illinois State Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Brooklyn Police Department, were on scene while the McKinley Bridge was shut down for the investigation. At this time, a gray Kia Optima drove through the roadblock toward the crime scene at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck multiple police vehicles and nearly struck multiple officers. Preliminary reports indicate officers from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Brooklyn Police Department fired shots into the vehicle and struck the driver. The vehicle crashed into two Illinois State Police vehicles assisting with the investigation. All four occupants were taken into custody, including the driver, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information available."

For more information regarding the Brooklyn Police Officer, please reach out to the Brooklyn Police Department at (618) 274-2198. More information regarding these investigations will be released as soon as they become available through the Brooklyn Police Department ISP PIO email address.