GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police have hired two new officers to the department. The new personnel are Officer Deonte Sissom and Officer Paul Blankley. Officer Sissom comes to the Granite City Police Department from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and will enter his field training right away. Officer Blankley will attend the S.W.I.C. Police Academy in August 2021.