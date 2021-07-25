Officer Deonte Sissom and Officer Paul Blankley Join Granite City Police Department
July 25, 2021 7:05 AM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police have hired two new officers to the department.
The new personnel are Officer Deonte Sissom and Officer Paul Blankley.
Officer Sissom comes to the Granite City Police Department from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and will enter his field training right away.
Officer Blankley will attend the S.W.I.C. Police Academy in August 2021.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Feb 23, 2024 - Granite City Police Provide Info About Shooting In Vicinity Of Leonard Avenue At Myrtle Avenue
Related Video:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.