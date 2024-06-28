ST. LOUIS – Thomas Kinworthy was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, June 27, 2024, for the murder of St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon. The sentencing took place in a St. Louis court.

Officer Bohannon was shot in the line of duty while protecting the citizens of St. Louis, a role he had dedicated himself to for more than three-and-a-half years. His commitment to public service was evident in his actions and dedication to the community.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones expressed her sorrow and solidarity with those affected by Officer Bohannon’s death.

“I grieve with Officer Bohannon’s family, friends and colleagues,” Jones said. “Officer Bohannon exemplifies the bravery that we see in our St. Louis police officers who risk their own safety for the sake of all of us."

Mayor Jones also commented on the significance of the sentencing. "There is never true justice when a life is taken, but it is nevertheless a relief that our justice system has worked and that Thomas Kinworthy will never again walk freely on this Earth. While the trial and sentencing are now at an end, we will always remember and honor Officer Tamarris Bohannon.”

The court's decision marks the end of a tragic chapter for the St. Louis community, which continues to mourn the loss of a dedicated officer. Officer Bohannon’s legacy of bravery and service remains a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers daily.

