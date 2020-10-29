Officer Apprehends Wanted Suspect On East Seventh And Liberty In Alton
October 29, 2020 4:05 PM October 30, 2020 1:05 PM
ALTON - An Alton Police officer patrolling in the area of East Seventh Street in Alton located a subject they knew had an outstanding felony warrant for theft Thursday afternoon.
The officer located the wanted subject in the area of East Seventh and Liberty Street and apprehended him.