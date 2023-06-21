Officer Angel Presented Life Saving Certificate At Grafton City Council Meeting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The cyclist was quickly transported to a nearby cornfield where he was airlifted by a medivac helicopter ambulance to the hospital. Article continues after sponsor message The Grafton Police reminds the public to be safe this summer with waterfront and outdoor activities. Photos provided by Elaine Baumgartner. More like this: "We are extremely proud of him and all our policemen and policewomen who are always there for us.” "Officer Angel applied pressure and calmed the victim until the ground ambulance arrived," the mayor said. “Officer Angel’s quick thinking and immediate emergency measures helped save this cyclist’s life. The mayor said Officer Angel immediately removed the cyclist’s shirt and made a tourniquet around his upper leg then he quickly removed his own shirt and made a tourniquet on his lower leg. The wounds exposed the bone and nicked the arteries in two places. Grafton Police Officer Mike Angel responded to a call of a bicyclist down and needing help on the bike trail at Graham Hollow outside of Grafton on Sunday afternoon. The cyclist had struck a 2” by 6” wooden guard rail and was severely cut. Grafton Mayor Morrow said the cyclist was bleeding from a gash to the neck, with gashes in his leg and ankle. GRAFTON - Police officer Mike Angel was in the spotlight at Tuesday night's Grafton City Council meeting where he was presented a Life Saving Certificate on behalf of the Council and the citizens of Grafton by Mayor Morrow and Police Chief Eric Spanton. Print Version Submit a News Tip