SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) today reminds all qualified cities, towns, and villages that the deadline to apply for Limited Pyrotechnic Distributor licenses is June 15, 2017. Pyrotechnic Distributor Licensees are required to employ licensed pyrotechnic operators for Fourth of July firework celebrations.

Municipalities of the State of Illinois may apply for a Limited Pyrotechnic Distributor license as provided by 41 Ill. Adm. Code Part 230.60. The license allows qualified municipalities to directly employ qualified Pyrotechnic Operators who currently possess a valid BATFE Federal Explosives license and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Individual Explosives license.

Completed applications must be received by the OSFM by June 15, 2017 to be processed prior to July 4, 2017. Applications may be found here.

Currently licensed Pyrotechnic Distributors and Operators are listed here.

Any additional questions may be directed to the OSFM Pyrotechnic Licensing division at (217) 558-0328.

