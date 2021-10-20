- Despite a valiant comeback effort in the third set, SIUE volleyball dropped its fifth match in its last six outings in a straight-set loss to the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on Saturday night.

The opening set saw the Redhawks use strong offensive and defensive performances to hand the Cougars their second-worst conference set loss of the season, as SEMO held SIUE to a hitting percentage of -.062. The Cougars saw more success in the second set, hitting .121 and notching a match-low six attacking errors in a 25-17 loss. However, it would be the third set that would see the Cougars put themselves in a tremendous position to claim a set win, leading by as much as five points; however, a 5-1 Redhawks scoring run midway through the set would put the hosts back into the contest. Both squads traded points all the way to the end of the set, as extra points would be needed to determine the winner. Two SEMO kills would put the match away, as the Cougars fell 26-24.

Article continues after sponsor message

Julia Treichel led the Cougars offensive attack with seven digs and a team-high eight kills on the night, followed closely by six kills each from Savannah Christian and Annie Ellis . True freshman Ainsley Ranstead put together a complete performance, registering five kills, a pair of assists, and 11 digs. Alyse Drifka also notched one of her best outings of the season on Saturday night, recording 16 digs and 16 assists for her ninth double-double of the season.

"We didn't have much momentum in the first two sets, but we were playing better as time went on," said SIUE Head Coach Kendall Paulus following the match. "Set three was competitive and we were in control most of the set. Even though we lost the lead we stayed competitive through the end."

The Cougars, who drop to 5-15 overall and 2-7 in OVC play, will return to First Community Arena for a weekend tilt against UT Martin. Friday night's contest marks the return of Dig Pink night, where the program plays in support of the Side-Out Foundation

More like this: