O’FALLON - To score the most points during football’s biggest game of the year may mean scaling back your super Sunday plan.

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be given around the country, it’s important to keep Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in mind during your game day celebration; including masking, social distancing and frequent handwashing.

HSHS Division Manager of Infection Prevention Stephanie Thannum said even if you’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine, you could still be able to spread it to others.

“After you are vaccinated, your body knows what to do with the virus if you’re exposed, so you don’t get sick or at least as severely ill, but we don’t know if you can pass it to others while your immune system is doing its work,” she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thannum’s recommendation is to keep your football party small and limited to only those who live in your household since it is hard to stay masked while eating your game day treats! Additional tips:

Opt for a more digital experience by watching the game together, virtually; Zoom is offering free football backgrounds for a limited time around Feb. 7

Keep hand sanitizer in common areas like the kitchen and living room

While outside does allow for more social distancing, the extremely cold temperatures expected Sunday may make this option too dangerous

Consider individual foods servings to avoid sharing utensils and passing dishes

If serving drinks, consider pre-mixing a few cocktails and serving from a pitcher to avoid everyone handling the same ingredients and bottles

Besides COVID-19 safety precautions, there are other things to keep in mind while celebrating on game day.

If you don’t feel well, stay home and away from others

Do not drink and drive; designate a sober driver if celebrating away from home

Always wear your seat belt when traveling

Be mindful of putting extra stress on your heart

HSHS Emergency Room Manager Erin Hazen said it can be easy to stress out or get really excited during the game.

“If you feel shortness of breath, chest pressure or chest pain, you need to get medical help right away,” she said. “St. Elizabeth’s emergency department is safe and open 24/7 if you need care.”

More like this: