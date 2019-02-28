ST. LOUIS COUNTY - An off-duty St. Louis Police officer George Boggs, 58, of Roxana, died in a fatal crash on Highway 367 near the New Jamestown Road/Jamestown Way exit in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.

A second man, Quentin D. Sawyers, of Godfrey, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the 6:45 p.m. crash.

Missouri State Police reported that Boggs was northbound in the southbound lanes of 367 north of the Jamestown exit and he tried to avoid an SUV but collided with it. Boggs was driving a 2003 Pontiac Montana minivan. Boggs' minivan overturned, the Highway Patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Boggs was not wearing a safety device, according to the patrol. Missouri Highway Patrol said Sawyers was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

The accident caused state police to close all of the southbound lanes of the highway for about three hours. The official Missouri Highway Patrol report read as follows: “Vehicle 1 (Sawyers vehicle) was traveling southbound on Missouri 367 north of Jamestown Way in Lane 1. Vehicle 2 (Boggs vehicle) was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Missouri 367, north of Jamestown Way. Vehicle 2 attempted to avoid the right and the left front of vehicle 2 and struck the left front of vehicle 1. Vehicle 2 ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned and returned to the roadway. Driver 2 (Boggs) was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Shivarm at 7:03 hours on 2/26/19. He was assisted by Cpt. V.M. Kasput and Trooper J. V. Bondurant.