SPRINGFIELD - Kevin Jacobs, of O'Fallon, Illinois, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters based in Springfield, Illinois, was promoted to the rank of colonel, Jan. 25, during a ceremony at the 183rd Wing in Springfield, Illinois.

Maj. Gen. Ron Paul, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, presided over Jacobs' promotion ceremony. Paul said it's been a long road for Jacobs' to get to the rank of colonel.

"Less than one percent of the Air National Guard are colonels. Everyone that works with or for Kevin likes him," said Paul. "He is very humble, level headed, a strategic thinker and a great role model. This promotion is a great testament to what Kevin has done and it is well deserved."

Jacobs has served more than 34 years in the Illinois Air National Guard. He enlisted as an exterior electrician in 1984. In 1994, Jacobs commissioned as a second lieutenant from the Academy of Military Science and was assigned to the 217th Engineering and Installation Squadron at O'hare Air Reserve Station, Illinois, as an Information Systems Engineer.

He has served in many key leadership positions including Engineer Officer, Operations Officer and Commander. In 2016, Jacobs was assigned to serve as the Wing Inspector General of the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Base, Illinois, where he was responsible for the operation, management and administration of the Wing Commander's Inspection Program.

Today, Jacobs serves as the Director of Staff-Air for the Illinois National Guard. "I didn't get to this point by myself. I have many people to thank, including all my past commanders and of course my family for supporting me throughout my career," said Jacobs.

"Thanks to my wife, who is my true wingman, I appreciate everything she has done to ensure my success."

Jacobs' new rank was pinned on by his wife, Michelle and his daughter, Erica. Jacobs was joined at his promotion ceremony by his son, Darien, along with many other family members and servicemembers.

