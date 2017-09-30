Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - O’Fallon took first place in the Gary Bair Invitational on Thursday, September 28, at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

Shooting a 314 gave O’Fallon first place, 327 put Edwardsville in second place and 331 gave Massac third.

Results for the day were:

Alton

Massac County

Bemis

87

Lawson

76

Fleming

92

L. Coackley

82

Wittman

88

Korte

88

Gregory

96

M.Coakley

85

Kottabi

110

Cunningham

97

Bolling

109

Conkle

92

Team Total

363

Team Total

331

Belleville East

Nashville

Haas

89

Rueter

96

Davis

88

Kell

85

Furlow

102

Stiegman

82

Basson

100

Bartling

80

Carroll

102

Luechtefeld

104

Yarcho

107

Gordon

106

Team Total

379

Team Total

343

Collinsville

O'Fallon

Rendleman

90

A. McMinn

73

Johnson

78

Marrs

84

Schreiber

99

Meinkoth

80

Appel

102

Boatman

82

Gross

120

B. McMinn

79

Ortiz

106

Boehning

82

Team Total

369

Team Total

314

Edwardsville

Panthers

Zeller

72

Koesterer

99

Benson

89

Davidson

90

Hamel

85

Short

96

Schaefer

87

Henken

87

Sahuri

83

Kirchoff

98

Arth

109

Maede

91

Team Total

327

Team Total

364

Granite City

Tigers

Keel

95

L. Coulter

95

Reeves

103

Burns

89

C. Reynolds

112

Conway

85

Schmidtke

104

VanPatten

99

Meador

113

Cummings

104

l. Reynolds

121

Herndon

94

Team Total

414

Team Total

363

 