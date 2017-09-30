O'Fallon wins first place at Gary Bair Invitational
EDWARDSVILLE - O’Fallon took first place in the Gary Bair Invitational on Thursday, September 28, at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.
Shooting a 314 gave O’Fallon first place, 327 put Edwardsville in second place and 331 gave Massac third.
Results for the day were:
Alton
Massac County
Bemis
87
Lawson
76
Fleming
92
L. Coackley
82
Wittman
88
Korte
88
Gregory
96
M.Coakley
85
Kottabi
110
Cunningham
97
Bolling
109
Conkle
92
Team Total
363
Team Total
331
Belleville East
Nashville
Haas
89
Rueter
96
Davis
88
Kell
85
Furlow
102
Stiegman
82
Basson
100
Bartling
80
Carroll
102
Luechtefeld
104
Yarcho
107
Gordon
106
Team Total
379
Team Total
343
Collinsville
O'Fallon
Rendleman
90
A. McMinn
73
Johnson
78
Marrs
84
Schreiber
99
Meinkoth
80
Appel
102
Boatman
82
Gross
120
B. McMinn
79
Ortiz
106
Boehning
82
Team Total
369
Team Total
314
Edwardsville
Panthers
Zeller
72
Koesterer
99
Benson
89
Davidson
90
Hamel
85
Short
96
Schaefer
87
Henken
87
Sahuri
83
Kirchoff
98
Arth
109
Maede
91
Team Total
327
Team Total
364
Granite City
Tigers
Keel
95
L. Coulter
95
Reeves
103
Burns
89
C. Reynolds
112
Conway
85
Schmidtke
104
VanPatten
99
Meador
113
Cummings
104
l. Reynolds
121
Herndon
94
Team Total
414
Team Total
363