O'FALLON - This summer, World Language students from O'Fallon Township High School embarked on an educational journey to Spain and France, guided by their teacher, Mrs. Grossmann.

The students explored significant cultural and historical sites such as Montmartre in Paris, where they participated in a painting class with a professor from the Beaux-Arts de Paris.

The O'Fallon group also visited Les Invalides, the resting place of Napoleon, and toured various other landmarks including Pont du Gard, the Aude River, Avignon, Le Palais des Papes, Nimes at the Roman Maison Carrée, Parc Guell, Sagrada Familia, and took a walking tour of Barcelona.

This enriching experience was facilitated by a $1,000 travel scholarship that the students applied for through the World Language DoDEA Grant: Project Bilit.

Additional fundraising efforts also contributed to making the trip financially feasible.

Mrs. Grossmann expressed enthusiasm for future trips abroad, noting the significant impact such experiences have on students' education and personal growth.

