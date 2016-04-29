ALTON – In their Southwestern Conference match up this Thursday, the O’Fallon High School Panthers (7-1) defeated the Alton High School Redbirds baseball team (5-3) 7-0 after seven innings of play.

Dynamic pitching courtesy of O’Fallon’s Bradley Harrison kept the Redbirds off the bases for most of the game, allowing only four hits and one walk.

Alton’s Devin Colley, Seth Boschert, Mike Hampton and Steve Nguyen each earned hits off of Harrison. Derrick Allen was walked.

Harrison ultimately struck out eight batters total for the game.

O’Fallon’s bats were lively throughout the afternoon, earning two runs in both the third and fourth innings and brought in three more runs in the fifth.

Bradley Snyder and Harrison brought in runs in the top of the third for the Panthers, followed by runs courtesy of Josh Gibson and Dillon Weiss in the fourth. Chase Hackstadt, Jordan Richardson and Gibson ran across home plate in the fourth to round out the scoring for O’Fallon at 7-0.

Alton’s bullpen faced some challenges throughout the game. Jacob St. Peters started out the game, allowing four hits, four run, four walks and three errors. He struck out three batters.

Jon Witt relieved St. Peters in the top of the fourth inning. Witt himself allowed two runs on one hit and one error. Witt produced no strike outs or walks.

After Charlie Erler took the mound in the fifth, he pitched two hits and one run. He walked three hitters and struck out one.

Coming into pitch for the top of the seventh was Max Hunter. He did not allow any hits or runs, but he walked one and also struck out one batter.

