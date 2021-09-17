O'FALLON - Running back DeAndre Lawrence scored three touchdowns on runs of 20 and 3 yards and also caught a touchdown pass of 46 yards as O’Fallon defeated Edwardsville in varsity football 30-14 Friday night at O'Fallon High School. It was the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams.

The Tigers had taken a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jake Curry to Kellen Brenfre. At the end of the second quarter, the Tigers' defense held O’Fallon on a goal-line stand, but on the first play after O’Fallon scored a safety to cut the lead to 7-2, which was the start of 30 unanswered points by the Panthers.

The other O’Fallon touchdown was a 5-yard touchdown pass from Colt Michael to Tamarion Bivines that gave O’Fallon a 30-7 lead

Edwardsville got its final touchdown a 15-yard run by De’Shawn Larson. Gavin Walls had the extra point on both Tigers’ touchdowns.

The Panthers improved to 3-1 while the Tigers fell to 2-2. Edwardsville plays at Belleville West at 1 p.m. next Saturday, while the Panthers play at East St. Louis at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

