SHILOH — The O'Fallon Police Department hosted a highly successful fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse on Central Park Circle in Shiloh on Monday night, Aug. 19, 2024, raising $4,100 for its Special Olympics and Torch Run initiatives.

The event, held last evening, saw strong community support through cash donations, merchandise sales, and a portion of food sales contributed by the restaurant.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We just wanted to give a quick thank you to the community for all of your support during our Tip-a-Cop event at Texas Roadhouse last evening," the O'Fallon Police stated. "Between cash donations, merchandise sales, and the food sales donation from Texas Roadhouse, we raised just over $4,100. We expect that number to go up just a bit after all the credit card donations are tallied."

The fundraiser provided an opportunity for the police department to engage with the community and Special Olympics athletes. "Here at OPD we're thankful to live and work in such a supportive community. It was great to visit with the community and our athletes last evening," the department continued.

"Stay tuned for more Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics events in the near future. We're hoping to break last year's fundraising total at OPD."

The O'Fallon Police Department's ongoing efforts aim to support the Special Olympics and foster community involvement through various fundraising events.