O'FALLON — The O'Fallon Police Department today launched a traffic safety campaign targeting impaired and dangerous driving in the lead-up to Labor Day.

Running from Aug. 16 through the early morning hours of Sept. 3, the initiative aims to reduce incidents of impaired driving with messages such as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket.”

“We want our community to understand the importance of making smart decisions behind the wheel, on Labor Day and every day,” said Lt. Eric Buck of the O'Fallon Police Department. “While our goal is voluntary compliance, drivers should expect strict enforcement of all traffic laws on O'Fallon roads every day.”

The O'Fallon Police Department is working in collaboration with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to support this statewide effort. The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, funded by federal dollars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As part of the campaign, residents are urged to designate a sober driver when celebrating. Authorities advise against allowing friends or family members to drive while drunk, high, or impaired by other drugs, noting that even a small amount of alcohol, cannabis, or other impairing substances can compromise judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe.

The high-visibility enforcement initiative seeks to enhance public awareness and ensure safer roads during the holiday period.

