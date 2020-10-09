Glen Carbon, Illinois –O’Fallon Girl Scout Gretel Ulmer is only in third grade, but she has already helped save a man’s life. Last fall, while she was walking door-to-door in her neighborhood selling Girl Scout nuts and candy to raise money for her troop, she noticed something amiss in her neighbor’s garage. Henry Gaddis had fallen and was lying on the ground beside his car. She immediately ran to his side to check if he was ok. When it was clear he was feeling unwell, she shouted for help to her mother, who had been following close behind. She then rang the doorbell to alert Gaddis’ wife before sprinting to the house next door to ask additional neighbors for assistance. The group then called 911 when Henry became unconscious. Ultimately, paramedics rushed Gaddis to the hospital, where he was treated and was released.

“She is a very courageous little girl and exhibited the presence of mind and courage to get the right help at the right time in an emergency situation,” said Gaddis.

Girl Scouts of the USA has honored Ulmer’s quick efforts with Girl Scouts’ Medal of Honor. Girl Scouts have been honored since 1913 for deeds that help save lives. Girl Scouts are trained in health and safety, as well as to have the presence of mind and be of service to others. Lifesaving Awards, however, are reserved for those Girl Scouts who have performed acts of heroism beyond the degree of maturity and training expected for their age.

