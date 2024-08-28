O"FALLON - Before Monday evening's Oath of Office ceremony for Officer Landon Kreke, the O'Fallon community took a moment to honor the exceptional actions of its Police Officers, Telecommunicators, and Paramedics.

Officer Effan, alongside several paramedics, received Lifesaving Awards for their prompt response to a medical emergency involving a 26-year-old resident who experienced sudden cardiac arrest at home.

Their quick application of CPR, use of an AED, and further emergency care were pivotal in stabilizing the patient, who later made a full recovery and returned home to his wife and newborn child.

MECOMM Telecommunicators Foster and Buhs, as well as Police Officers Krug, Heuser, Carter, Votrain, and Hancock, were awarded Chief's Commendations for their roles in a domestic disturbance incident.

The call to O'Fallon Police came in that a young female was critically injured. Telecommunicators provided essential emergency care instructions and gathered suspect information while dispatching officers and medics to the scene. Responding officers rendered aid to the patient and secured the scene. Other officers successfully located and apprehended the fleeing suspect.

Additionally, Officer Krug was recognized with a Lifesaving Award for his critical care provided to the patient while awaiting the arrival of O'Fallon EMS. Several paramedics also received Lifesaving Awards for their swift and high-level care, which ultimately saved the patient's life.

