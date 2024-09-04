O'FALLON, Ill. — The O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90 on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, expressed gratitude to the O'Fallon Fire Rescue for their swift response to an incident at Carriel Junior High School.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during an HVAC repair when smoke from a soldering tool was pulled into the school building at 451 N. 7 Hills Road, O'Fallon, IL.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The O'Fallon Fire Rescue team quickly arrived at the scene, identified the source of the smoke, and utilized a large blower to clear the building. The incident took place on an Early Release Wednesday, allowing students to spend time outdoors while the situation was being resolved.

In a statement, the school district thanked the fire rescue team for their prompt action, ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff.

The weather provided an opportunity for students to remain outside as a precautionary measure.

More like this:

4 days ago - O'Fallon Students Explore French and Spanish Landmarks

Jun 28, 2024 - Illinois Fire Marshal Honors O'Fallon Fire Department

Aug 28, 2024 - Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Train in East Alton

5 days ago - Collinsville, Edwardsville, Firefighters Master Swiftwater Rescues At Aqua Park

Aug 23, 2024 - Gain Law Enforcement Insights: O'Fallon Academy Starts Soon

 