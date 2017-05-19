ALTON - O'Fallon slipped past Alton 4-0 in the late-season Southwestern Conference matchup on the Redbirds' home field.

A single by Joe Guithues, an early walk by pitcher Hayden Juenger, followed by a great performance by Juenger on the mound, secured the O'Fallon's lead. An added two points by Jake Holan in the fourth and Dominic Smiley in the sixth, allowed the Panthers to take the win over Alton.

Juenger pitched seven innings, allowing only four hits. He struck out six and walked one hitter.

Alton's Steven Nguyen, Robby Taul and Adam Stilts each brought in three hits against Juenger.

Charles Erler took the loss for Alton, allowing four hits and three runs. He allowed three walks and struck out three batters. Reliever Adam Stilts pitched three innings, allowed three hits and one run. He allowed two walks and struck out two batters.

