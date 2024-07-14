O'Fallon Band Takes Four Awards at July 4 Parade
O'FALLON - The O'Fallon Township High School Band captured several prestigious awards in the 141st Annual America's Birthday Parade on July 4, 2024, in St. Louis.
The awards were as follows:
Best Marching
Best Music
Best General Effect
First Place and winner of the Liberty Drum Challenge
"Despite starting the day with pouring rain and uncertainty, the skies cleared up and we
ended with the sun shining bright," the O'Fallon Township High School Band said in a statement. "Our band showed incredible resilience and spirit throughout!"
Also a big congratulations to Collinsville High School for second place and Mascoutah High School for third place awards at the parade.
"Fantastic performances all around," said the O'Fallon Township Panther Band said. "Thank you to our community for your unwavering support."
