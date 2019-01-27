EDWARDSVILLE – McLain Oertle won the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, while Michael Patton won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke as Edwardsville’s boys swimming and diving team celebrated its Senior Day with a 123-60 win over Springfield High Saturday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Oertle won the 100 free with a time of 55.70 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.40, while Patton won the 100-yard butterfly at 52.92 seconds and the 100 backstroke with a time of 58 seconds flat to help pace the Tigers.

Porter LeVasseur won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.89 seconds, Noah May won the 200-yard individual medley, coming in at 2:06.02. and Mathiew Doyle won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:56.75.

The relay teams swept all of their races on the day, the fastest time coming in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as the team of Logan Mills, Oertle, Matthew Mendez and LeVasseur came in at 1:33.73. The 400-yard freestyle team of May, Evan Grinter, Mendez and Doyle won their race in 3:40.06, and the 200-yard medley relay team of Doyle, Oertle, Mills and LeVasseur won with a time of 1:41.99.

The Tigers will host the IHSA sectional meet on Feb. 16 at the CFAC, with the state meet being held Feb. 22 at New Trier High School in Winnetka in suburban Chicago.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

