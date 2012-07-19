(18 July 2012 - Alton, IL) A full day & evening of activities are planned on Sat, July 21st to celebrate Alton’s rich 175-year history, and the public is invited to join the fun. The Odds & Ends Sidewalk Bazaar is set for 10am-4pm, and will consist of sidewalk and clearance sales from downtown merchants as well as community yard sale tables, artists, crafters and more to create a family atmosphere dense with activity on Broadway from Lincoln Douglas Square to East End.

The name of the event signifies the essence of being able to find a little bit of everything on Broadway, and vendors will be supplementing the shopping experience on Antique Row with a wide variety of wares, such as: comic books and Batman collectibles, hand painted glassware, tutus, hair bows and flowers, baby items, fair-trade coffee, birdhouses, framed nature photography, cups and mugs, lunch totes, fashion accessories, jewelry, antique pulleys, block and tackle, wood planes, leather working tools, feather barrettes, dream catchers, duct tape bags, wallets and purses, books, home décor, fabrics, bottle wind chimes, purses from Nepal, soaps and lotions, salsa, homemade dog treats, pet beds and toys, crocheted items, floral designs and more.

Additional activities include airbrush body art, a fashion show at Lincoln-Douglas Square at 2pm by students from By Design School of Fashion on Front Street, an artist demonstrating hot glass lampwork bead making in front of the Gift Box, and live music from Deja Too.

After shopping and dining in the downtown business district, visitors can cross the pedestrian bridge to Riverfront Park, where starting at 4pm they will enjoy presentations highlighting Alton's history, including dramatic presentations on Elijah Lovejoy, Abraham Lincoln, and Robert Wadlow. Alton Little Theater will also bring the theater to the Amphitheater stage with musical excerpts from the Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Other musical entertainment will include Shades of Blue, the Scott Air Force Band, the Great Rivers Choral Society and the Glendale Riders, a country rock band.

The fun on the riverfront begins with a welcome from Mayor Hoechst, fireworks will light up the sky beginning at 9:15, and the event concludes at 11pm. Food & beverages will be available for purchase on-site, and the event is free of charge.

