JERSEYVILLE - The Oddfellows Hall in Jerseyville was abuzz on this bright Saturday. The Grand Encampment, (A division of The Grand Lodge of Illinois (Oddfellows)) was “in the house”. It was reminiscent of the days of old.

The lodge hall was filled with members of the order and future members of the order. Nearly 50 people enjoyed fellowship and lunch, hailing from all areas of the state.

A new encampment was instituted for the Quincy area and there was a total of 13 initiates in this advanced degree.

In other news, a member was celebrated for his many years in the service of others. He is the embodiment of the tenets of Oddfellowship.

Allen Jones recently received his 75-year pin. Having been a member of Brighton Lodge #366 of The IOOF, he not only knows the history of the order in Illinois, he is the history. Talking with him about things past and things future is an adventure. Mr. Steve Pigg, Grand Master of the jurisdiction of Illinois was able to make it to Brighton Lodge, (which meets in North Alton) to present this great honor. Congratulations Mr. Jones.

Information can be found here or by reaching out to any of the lodges in the area. https://ioof-il.org/who-are-we.

