EAST ALTON – October Neighbor Nights at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) will present research findings on grassland birds and how they respond to different management practices.

The information will be presented by Conservation Program Manager Dr. Justin Shew, who has recently published grassland bird research findings associated with NGRREC’s Land Conservation Specialist program, which supports private lands conservation in Illinois’ agricultural landscape.

According to Shew, North American and Illinois grassland birds have been in severe decline for decades. Agency and landowner decisions should be guided by research associated with popular conservation programs on private lands.

Although attendees will have a choice whether to attend Shew’s presentation in person or virtually, those who attend in person will have the opportunity to participate in a sunset bird walk and field station tour.

“We are excited to start offering more regular tours and bird walks for the public led by our staff,” Shew said. “I am especially excited to share highlights of our applied research, which combines many years of hard work that can also direct conservation research.”

Neighbor Nights will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The sunset bird walk and field station tour will take place at 5:45 p.m. Those attending the bird walk are asked to bring their own binoculars. Shew’s presentation will follow at 6:30 p.m.&

Registration is required for the virtual event. Please register at https://conta.cc/3m5Zalg. The Zoom link will be emailed to registrants prior to the presentation.

Masks will be required by all participants indoors at all times and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, please contact Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher at (618) 468-2900 or safisher@lc.edu.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

To learn more about NGRREC, visit http://www.ngrrec.org.

