

ALTON - October is National Disability Employment Month. For more than 50 years Alton-based Challenge Unlimited has been providing pathways to success through employment for people with all disabilities. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month Time to Tap Into This Talented Dedicated WorkforceBusinesses throughout the metro area tapping into a hardworking, dedicated workforce offered by Challenge Unlimited (CU), a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, IL.

CU is the first and only nonprofit agency in the metro area which matches the temporary staffing needs of businesses with a talented workforce comprised of individuals with all disabilities, the disadvantaged and veterans. The organization also provides on-site job coaches, assistance with on-boarding and other hiring-related functions. Disability Employment Awareness Month, observed annually in October, is dedicated to increasing awareness of this talent pool.

“We cultivate a qualified workforce of highly capable individuals who are eager and ready to work,” says Charlotte Hammond, CEO and President of Challenge Unlimited. “Our overarching goal is to match pre-screened individuals with the staffing needs of area businesses.”

Article continues after sponsor message

AOS Staffing, a nonprofit division of CU, is helping to fill positions in multiple industries, including IT, skilled trades, call center agents, food service, custodial, groundskeeping, and much more. Hammond continues, “We are very proud that we have placed employees at highly respected businesses including Club Fitness, Lowe’s, Amazon, Walgreen’s and World Wide Technology among others.”

According to Kristie Baumgartner, superintendent of the Alton School District, Challenge Unlimited is a valuable staffing resource. "The Alton School District continues to encourage and promote inclusive policies, practices and mindsets which are absolutely critical to the success of our students. Challenge Unlimited has been a longtime partner in this mission. Through the resources and opportunities they provide, Challenge Unlimited assists in breaking down barriers and seeding in high-level supports for our youth with disabilities as they transition from high school into adulthood."

For organizations interested in accessing this competent workforce, call 314-474-0228 or visit www.aosjobs.org.

About Challenge Unlimited For more than 60 years, the organization has been committed to serving individuals with disabilities, while serving as a trusted business partner to private businesses, federal and state government agencies. As an accredited Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP) provider, Challenge Unlimited fulfills its mission through adult and youth programs, work skills training centers, employment services, and community-integrated living options. Promoting people to achieve their highest level of independence through opportunities.

More like this: