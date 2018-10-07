ALTON – October is an awareness month for a great many things, but domestic violence may be one of the most important and easiest to end and prevent.

To recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Alton Police Department, through Chief Jake Simmons and other members of the community, holds a Domestic Violence Walk during the first few weeks of the month. This year's event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 11, with registration occurring at 5:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bank Alton Riverfront Amphitheater. From the amphitheater, people will be shuttled by a small blue bus, provided courtesy of Marquette Catholic High School to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for a small ceremony.

Simmons said the ceremony will include speeches from both a survivor of rape as well as a member of the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, Rachelle Aud Crowe, who is responsible for prosecuting many of the domestic violence charges throughout the county. Simmons said both Alton and Granite City are responsible for the most domestic violence calls in Madison County, with the two municipalities creating as much as 40 percent of the call volume.

“We'd love to end it forever, but we want people to call if they are abused and assaulted,” Simmons said. “One in four women have experienced domestic violence in a partnership, and we receive about 1,500 calls a year. Though that seems high, I look forward to getting the word out, so we can handle them.”

He said, on average, most women do not call authorities on their partners until domestic violence has occurred at least five times. Simmons said he wants women to report any incident of violence or assault the first time it happens.

From Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the group will walk to the amphitheater where an Alton Police Chaplain, Jason Harrison, will deliver a concluding prayer service.

