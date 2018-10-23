SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture released its October edition of Common Ground, a new monthly e-newsletter from IDOA. Open the attachment below to view the October 2018 edition of Common Ground.

Make sure you're subscribed to receive future editions of Common Ground and important agriculture updates directly in your email inbox.

