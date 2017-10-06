EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre is bringing some big names to the stage during the month of October.

At 8 p.m. this Friday, October 6, Michael Winslow, The Man of Over 10,000 Sounds Effects, stops by the Widley to start off the month.

Winslow is best known for his known for his roles in Police Academy and the voice of Mogwai in the Gremlins movie.

On Saturday, October 7, Rock and Roll hall of fame member and former member of the Byrds, Chris Hillman, takes the stage with Herb Pedersen and John Jorgenson at 8 p.m.

Pedersen and Jorgenson are both former members of the Desert Rose Band, along with Hillman, which earned three Country Music Association Awards and two Grammys.

The Kevin Eubanks band comes to the theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.

Eubanks is well known for his 18 years spent as music director of The Tonight Show band and his recent album "East West Time Line."

The second weekend of October will feature a 7:30 p.m. screening of Friday the 13th on Friday, October 13.

Pink Floyd: The Wall will be playing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, as a part of the Wildey's "Movies that Rock" series.

Platinum selling artist Anna Nalick takes the stage at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 19. Nalick is well known for her 2004 single "Breathe (2 AM)."

Steve Davis returns to the Wildey Friday, October 20, for Memories of Elvis. Davis will take the stage with the Mid-South Revival Band after opening acts Thomas Hickey as Buddy Holly and Shanna Fredricks as Patsy Cline at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, The Marin Barre Band takes the stage once again at the Wildey for an evening of blues, rock and Jethro Tull.

Barre is well known for his 43 years as the guitarist of Jethro Tull which earned him a number of awards including a Grammy.

On Sunday, October 22, the Wildey will be hosting a free screening of the documentary Women of 1915. The film documents the women of the Armenian Genocide.

Tuesday night's are still $2 movie night at the Wildey with "Rear Window" screening at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, and "The Shining" on Tuesday, October 24.

For more information on the Wildey Theatre and their upcoming shows visit WildeyTheatre.com.

