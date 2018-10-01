Youth Deer Permits: Resident and non-resident Illinois Youth Firearm Deer permits are available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. The Youth Deer Hunt is Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 6-8.

Firearm Deer Permits: Over-the-counter sales of remaining 2018 Illinois Firearm Deer Permits will begin on Oct. 16. Permits will be sold until quotas are exhausted or until the close of the season, whichever occurs first. Individual hunters can purchase one or more permits beginning Oct. 16, subject to availability. For a list of the number of permits available following the final lottery drawing, check the IDNR website: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/

CountyFirearmDeerPermitsRemainingAfter3rdLottery2.pdf

Resident Archery Deer Permits: Resident combination and antlerless-only archery deer permits are available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. Find a vendor link here: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/

LicensePermitVendors.aspx

Non-Resident Archery Deer Permits: Illinois Non-Resident Archery Deer combination permits are available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. The Illinois Archery Deer Season is open through Jan. 20, 2019 (except closed during firearm deer season in counties open to firearm deer hunting).

CWD Sampling: Deer hunters statewide in Illinois are encouraged to allow samples to be taken for chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing from adult deer they harvest. For a list of locations that are serving as CWD sampling stations, taking samples from entire deer or deer heads through the end of the archery season in January 2019, click on this link:

https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/programs/CWD/

Documents/CWDSamplingLocations.pdf

Public Hunting Areas Report: The latest edition of the IDNR Illinois Public Hunting Areas Report – with details on public lands hunting effort and harvest – is available online on the IDNR website at this link: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/

IllinoisPublicHuntingAreasReport.2017.2018.pdf

Learn to Hunt: The Illinois Hunter Recruitment Program provides free education and training workshops to teach adult participants how to hunt deer, turkey, squirrels, pheasants, ducks, geese and other game. Waterfowl and terrestrial game workshops are open to individuals who have not previously hunted those species. Advanced registration is required to participate in workshops. No FOID card or prior shooting or hunting experience is needed to participate. Check the schedule of upcoming workshops and register today: https://publish.illinois.edu/hunttrapillinois/

upcoming-workshops/

Genes That Extend Life at Illinois State Museum Oct. 3: The Illinois State Museum’s monthly Paul Mickey Learning Series program on Wed., Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. takes a close look at aging and the impact a single gene can have on living a long life. Dr. Andrzej Bartke presents the program “Genes that Extend Life” on how all characteristics of living organisms, including the rate of aging and life span, are determined by a complex interplay of genetic composition and environmental influences. The program is free and open to the public. Each month, the Paul Mickey Learning Series features a different speaker and topic in the auditorium at the Illinois State Museum in the State Capitol Complex in Springfield. For additional information, send an email to events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or phone 217-558-6696.

Candlelight Walk at New Salem: Come and experience Lincoln’s New Salem after dark. Candle lanterns will illuminate the 1830s village while fireplaces entice visitors into many of the log buildings during the annual Candlelight Walk at Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 5-7, from 7 to 9 p.m. The Candlelight Walk offers the only opportunity to see the village at night. The event is free and open to the public, sponsored by Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site and the New Salem Lincoln League. Lincoln’s New Salem, administered by the IDNR, is located two miles south of Petersburg and 20 miles northwest of Springfield on IL Route 97.

Super Saturday Rocks, Minerals, and Fossils Oct. 6 at ISM: How can you tell the difference between a rock, mineral, or fossil? Come to the Illinois State Museum in Springfield and find out during the “Super Saturday” special event “Rock, Mineral or Fossil” on Sat., Oct. 6 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Families can make their own fossil, create a watercolor geode, discover fossils, rocks and minerals found in Illinois, and take home their very own rock or mineral. The event is sponsored by Bank of Springfield. For additional information, send an email to events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or phone 217-558-6696.

Cahokia Mounds Nature/Culture Hike Oct. 6: Visitors are invited to join an archaeologist and a naturalist for a 3-mile Nature/Culture Hike at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site on Sat., Oct. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The trail will take participants through grassland, marsh, and woodland environments with an explanation of how American Indians utilized various plants and trees seen along the path for food, medicine, dyes, and construction materials. Hikers will also learn what archaeologists have discovered at various mound and village areas along the trail through portions of what was America’s first city, built by people of the Mississippian culture 800-1,000 years ago. For more information call 618-346-5160 or go to www.cahokiamounds.org.

Scenic Drive Events at Dickson Mounds: Dickson Mounds Museum is hosting a variety of activities Oct. 6-7 and 13-14 as part of the Spoon River Scenic Drive. Learn what life was like on the Illinois frontier at the Rendezvous Encampment at Dickson Mounds. Admission to the Museum, as well as all Scenic Drive Weekend event activities, is free. Donations are appreciated. The Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. For more information, call 309-547-3721 or online at the Dickson Mounds link on the Illinois State Museum website at www.illinoisstatemuseum.org.

Music at the Museum on Oct. 11: Multi-style violinist and champion fiddler Mari Black performs on Thurs., Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the ‘Music at the Museum’ concert series at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield. Black’s energetic playing, engaging stage presence, and commitment to bringing people together through music have made her a favorite with audiences across the country and around the world. Tickets are available at the door. For more information on the featured acts and a full series schedule, visit www.ginridge.com/extras/music-at-the-museum.

Fort de Chartres Encampment Oct. 13-14: The annual Fort de Chartres French and Indian War Encampment will be held on Sat. and Sun., Oct. 13 and 14, at the Fort de Chartres State Historic Site in Randolph Co. The event features 1750s historically dressed Native American, soldier, militia, and camp follower re-enactors participating in everyday camp activities. Participant team and individual event competitions will be held both days. This military re-enactment event is free and open to the public on Sat., Oct. 13 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Sun., Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Fort de Chartres State Historic Site, 1350 IL Route 155, Prairie du Rocher, IL 62277.

Chickasaw Dance Troupe at Cahokia Mounds Oct. 13-14: The Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe from Oklahoma will be performing at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site on Saturday and Sunday, October 13-14. They will be presenting Southeastern-style stomp dancing, storytelling, and stickball game demonstrations, including social demonstrations in which visitors can participate. This is a free event and open to the public. Activities will take place outside and inside the Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is located in Collinsville off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road. For more information, call 618-346-5160.

Sandburg Songbag Concert in Galesburg Oct. 14: The Roundstone Buskers and their modern take on Celtic music return Sun., Oct. 14 to the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site’s Songbag Concert Series in Galesburg. The group, which formed in 2001, takes its name from Roundstone, Ireland, home of the great bodhran maker, Malachy Kearns. The trio’s current lineup features Shannan Sullivan, Tom Jones and Bruce Burton. The Roundstone Buskers have been praised for putting a modern spin on traditional music and bringing some traditional sounds to modern music. The performance will be in the Sandburg site’s Barn at 313 E. Third Street in Galesburg. The show starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. with a break for refreshments around 5 p.m. The second set will begin around 5:20 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested. The concert is sponsored by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the IDNR. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.

Fort Massac Encampment: The annual Fort Massac Encampment is Sat., Oct. 20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in Metropolis, IL. The annual encampment – one of Illinois’ largest fall festivals – celebrates the history of Fort Massac from the mid-18th to early 19th centuries. Watch historic re-enactors with period-correct crafts and food, military drills, music, children’s games, and mock battles. Encampment admission is free. For more information, call 618-524-4712.

Bicentennial Series Features Illinois Culture and Music: At the Illinois State Museum in Springfield on Sun., Oct. 21 at 2:00 p.m., singer and hammered dulcimer player Phil Passen’s musical presentation will reflect the story of Illinois, shaped not only by its land and natural features, but also by the many cultures that have flourished here. His presentation will feature songs and tunes representing various ethnic communities that have contributed to life in Illinois. The program is part of the “The Culture and Heritage of Illinoisans” commemorating the Illinois Bicentennial, presented by the Academy of Lifelong Learning at Lincoln Land Community College in collaboration with the Illinois State Museum. For more information, call the ISM at 217-782-0979 or going online to www.illinoisstatemuseum.org.

New Salem Fall Festival Oct. 27-28: The annual Fall Festival at Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site is scheduled for Oct. 27 and 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. both days. Site interpreters in period clothing will demonstrate daily tasks throughout the historic village such as candle dipping, soap making, basket making, spinning wool, gardening, natural dyeing, and broom making. Visitors can step down into the cellar at the tavern to see how fruits and vegetables were preserved during the winter. Admission is free, and donations are always welcomed. Lincoln’s New Salem, administered by the IDNR, is located two miles south of Petersburg and 20 miles northwest of Springfield on IL Route 97.

Horseshoe Lake Trapping Permits Drawing Oct. 29: Six trapping permits for Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison Co.) will be awarded at a public drawing to be held on Monday, Oct. 29 at the site headquarters of Horseshoe Lake State Park, 3321 Highway 111 Granite City, IL 62040. Registration for the drawing will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the park office, and the drawing will be held at 11:00 a.m. Four permits will be allocated for Horseshoe Lake State Park. Trapping will be permitted at the site from the statewide opening, with the exception that during the waterfowl season live traps and land sets only will be permitted. At the close of the waterfowl season, all trapping will be permitted, following statewide regulations. The remaining two permits will be allocated to the satellite site – the Gabaret/Mosenthein/Chouteau Island area. Statewide regulations will be in effect for this area. Beaver, muskrat, mink and otter trapping will be allowed for all areas through March 31, 2019. A 2017 or 2018 trapping license or trapper education card will be required to register for the drawing. For information about trapping opportunities, contact Horseshoe Lake State Park at 618-931-0270.

Trapping Permit Drawing for Copperhead, MRA, and Pere Marquette: IDNR will host a public lottery drawing on Wed., Oct. 31, for the allocation of trapping permits for Copperhead Hollow Wildlife Area, Mississippi River State Fish and Wildlife Area, and Pere Marquette State Park. The drawing will be held at the Mississippi River Area site office, 17836 State Highway 100 North, Grafton, IL. Registration for the drawing will begin on Oct. 31 at 11:00 a.m. and the drawings will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Each area will have one permit available (one trapper and one helper may be listed on the permit). Each person entering the drawing must have a valid 2017 or 2018 Illinois trapping license in their possession, and persons whose names are drawn must be in attendance at the drawing on Oct. 31. (Reminder that persons who have not had an Illinois trapping license the prior three years must complete the Illinois Trapper Education course). Additional site-specific regulations for each of the three sites will be made available and discussed at the time of the lottery drawing. For more information, phone 618-786-3324.

Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants: Applications will be accepted by the IDNR Division of Education through Nov. 30 for the Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program. Applicants can select to develop a pollinator garden or a wildlife habitat of their choice. More details are available at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/GrantsSHAG.aspx

The program is funded by generous contributions to the Illinois Conservation Foundation from the Jadel Youth Fund and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation.

Camping Reservations: Make campsite and shelter reservations for many IDNR sites online through the Reserve America website at www.reserveamerica.com using a credit card.

