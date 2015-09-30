ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital will be having “One Step at a Time….Walking the Cancer Journey with Comfort, Care and Compassion” from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Oct. 15, in Miss Eunice’s Hat Box (the AMH gift shop) and the adjacent Healing Garden.

Doors will be open from the Healing Garden to the gift shop’s atrium, which will be in the process of being transformed into a Christmas theme.

Local musician Amy Camie will give a brief talk on her experience as a two-time breast cancer survivor. Amy has written a book called “Loving Life...All of It!” She will be available for a book/CD signing as well as being the emcee for a style show of the gift shop’s fall/winter 2015 clothing and accessory collection. The style show will feature four cancer survivors and two other models walking in honor of loved ones who lost their battle to breast cancer. Amy will give a short bio on each model and tell their cancer story.

There will be samples and recipes of snacks that would benefit a chemo or radiation patient. There will also be a scarf demonstration in the gift shop for women who have lost their hair during their battle with cancer.

Susie Bechtold of the gift shop will be putting together cancer care packages that will be for sale to customers as well as a sponsor label added to anyone wanting to donate to the hospital’s oncology unit in memory of a loved one. These packages will contain items for self-care and comfort for the caregiver and patient.

Tish Preston-Stubbs of the AMH White Cross Auxiliary board is supplying pink ribbon sugar cookies along with a healing tea sampling from a new line of teas that will be available in the gift shop.

Coupons for 20 percent off in the gift shop that day will also be available.

For more information, call the AMH gift shop at 618-463-7493.

