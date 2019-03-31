GAINESVILLE, FLA. - SIUE's Matt O'Connor broke his own 800m school record Friday at the Florida Relays. O'Connor's time of 1:50.54 at the Relays broke his old school record of 1:51.19, which he set at the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference Championships. His time of 1:50.54 is best in the OVC and 31st fastest in the NCAA this season.

Ben Scamihorn set the Cougars second school record of the day in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Scamihorn's time of 9:06.70 broke Jon Burnett's time of 9:07.04, which was set in 1988.

In the men's hammer throw, John Barnes placed 21st with a mark of 156-08.

