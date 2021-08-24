ALTON – Christine Taylor, MD, an experienced board-certified Obstetrics & Gynecology physician, is joining Alton OB/GYN Associates, located in Suite 125 of Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 618-433-6410.

Dr. Taylor begins Sept. 1 and accepts patients 13 years and older. She provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecological care, including well-woman exams, prenatal care and delivery, menopausal management, cervical cancer screenings, and contraception counseling. She also provides evaluation and treatment of abnormal bleeding, vulvar conditions and other gynecologic concerns.

In addition to routine gynecologic surgeries, Dr. Taylor has been performing robotic surgery since 2011. She believes that robotic surgery allows women who need surgery to recover faster and easier.

For expectant mothers, Dr. Taylor enjoys helping make pregnancy an enjoyable and exciting time. From conception to delivery, she offers complete care. Dr. Taylor is experienced in complicated pregnancies, natural birth, and C-sections. She has a special interest in preventing complications during and after pregnancy and has worked at the national and state levels to advocate for quality care for women.

Dr. Taylor attended medical school at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and did residency at Saint Louis University. She chose to practice Obstetrics & Gynecology because she enjoys caring for women throughout the different stages of life.

Originally from Oklahoma, Dr. Taylor practiced in the Alton area from 2001 to 2005. Family took her back to Oklahoma until she was able to return this year. Outside of practicing medicine, Dr. Taylor enjoys spending time with her family, running, and being involved in church and community activities.

